Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
More Obituaries for HARVEY THOMPSON
HARVEY DALE THOMPSON

HARVEY DALE THOMPSON

HARVEY DALE THOMPSON Obituary
Harvey Dale Thompson, 74, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Thompson is survived his family, wife, Neochia (Backus) Thompson of Denison, son, Marty Thompson of Tom Bean, daughter, Tawana Thompson of Denison; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother, Ezzie Eugene Thompson of Denison; sisters, Faye McLaughlin of Jasper Alabama, and Bonnie Boyd of Grand Prairie Texas.
Funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church with Pastors Chuck McQueen and Keith Taylor officiating. Dale will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
In lieu of flowers, we believe Dale would have liked you to do a kind deed for others….pass it forward.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020
