Harvey Dale Thompson, 74, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Thompson is survived his family, wife, Neochia (Backus) Thompson of Denison, son, Marty Thompson of Tom Bean, daughter, Tawana Thompson of Denison; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brother, Ezzie Eugene Thompson of Denison; sisters, Faye McLaughlin of Jasper Alabama, and Bonnie Boyd of Grand Prairie Texas.
Funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church with Pastors Chuck McQueen and Keith Taylor officiating. Dale will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
In lieu of flowers, we believe Dale would have liked you to do a kind deed for others….pass it forward.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020