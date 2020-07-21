Harvey Hallmark

Or Copy this URL to Share

BONHAM– Harvey Lee Reuben Hallmark, age 65, of Savoy, TX joined our Heavenly father on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

To honor Mr. Hallmark, cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

Reuben is survived by his daughter, Linda Michelle (Hallmark) Mitchell of Ector, TX; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and brother, Wylie Roy Flippin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends.

Memorial services have not been set at this time.

