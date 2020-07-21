1/
Harvey Hallmark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM– Harvey Lee Reuben Hallmark, age 65, of Savoy, TX joined our Heavenly father on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
To honor Mr. Hallmark, cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.
Reuben is survived by his daughter, Linda Michelle (Hallmark) Mitchell of Ector, TX; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and brother, Wylie Roy Flippin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends.
Memorial services have not been set at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved