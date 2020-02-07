|
|
Harvey Dale Thompson, 74, of Denison Texas went home to be with his Sweet Jesus on the 6th of February 2020. Dale had been in poor health for over 20 years. The Lord allowed Dale to stay home with his wife, and was so blessed these last three months, with the assistance given by the loving staff of Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Dale was born July 1, 1945 in Platter Flats, Oklahoma, to Ezzie Carl Thompson and Opal (Watterson) Thompson. He graduated from Colbert High School in 1965. He married Neochia Backus in 1966 in Bonham, Texas. Dale loved trains and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, spending time with his family, friends and mischievously tugging lightly on any ear he came across. Dale was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and infant brother, William Thompson.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Neochia (Backus) Thompson of Denison, son, Marty Thompson of Tom Bean, daughter, Tawana Thompson of Denison; grandson, Jacob Harmon, granddaughters Savannah Merck and husband, Jon, Hannah Elliott and husband, Nathan, and Kalee Thompson; great grandsons, Trenton and Connor Merck, great granddaughters, Phoebe and Ruby Elliott; brother, Ezzie Eugene Thompson of Denison; sisters, Faye McLaughlin and husband, James of Jasper Alabama, and Bonnie Boyd and husband, Proctor of Grand Prairie Texas.
Funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church with Pastors Chuck McQueen and Keith Taylor officiating. Dale will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be David Hudgens, Dewayne Ward, Clifford McKenzie, Bill Massenburg and Danny Taylor.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
In lieu of flowers, we believe Dale would have liked you to do a kind deed for others….pass it forward.
Always remember
whenever you're in a position to help someone, be glad and always do it because that is God answering someone else's prayers through you.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020