Hascal Coop Obituary
Hascal Coop, an Air Force Veteran, entered into his eternal rest on December 8, 2019, four days after his beloved Dorothy passed from this life.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Durant Church of Christ in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Layne Heitz officiating.
Mr. Coop is survived by his son, Jeff Coop of Federal Way, Washington, brothers, Jody and Carl Coop, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
