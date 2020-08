Or Copy this URL to Share

Haskell Wayne Mitchell, age 86, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2020 at his home in Pottsboro, Texas.

Mr. Mitchell is survived by his family, son, Timothy Mitchell of Terrell, TX; one grandson, two great grandchildren, and sister, Mildred Carrington of San Antonio, TX.

Mr. Mitchell was cremated according to his wishes. A memorial service is pending and will be set up soon.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store