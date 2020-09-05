Haskell Wayne Mitchell, age 86, entered into eternal life, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home in Pottsboro, Texas.
Mr. Mitchell was born June 30, 1934 in Langley, Arkansas the son of Ellis and Bertha (Thacker) Mitchell. He married the love of his life, Betty Coffin, June 25, 1952 in Denison, Texas. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Haskell retired from the Katy Railroad. He was a Baptist and a mason. He loved his family dearly and always enjoyed spending time with them. Haskell will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Mitchell leaves behind his beloved family, son, Timothy Mitchell of Terrell, TX; daughter-in-law, Sonya Mitchell of Pottsboro, TX; grandson, Bradley Mitchell of Pottsboro, TX; great granddaughter, Kyndell Mitchell and great grandson, Tyler Mitchell; sister, Mildred Carrington of San Antonio, TX; best friend, Will Morgan of Palestine, TX and Connie Holland. Haskell was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Bertha Mitchell, beloved wife of 64 years, Betty Mitchell, son, Rodney Wayne Mitchell, grandson, Brandon Mitchell, great grandson, Kyle Mitchell, parents, Ellis and Bertha Mitchell, brothers, Charles Mitchell, Willis Mitchell and three sisters, Maxine McNally, Carolyn Brown and Ina Eads.
Memorial service for Mr. Mitchell will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Red River Cowboy Church in Denison with Pastor Novice Northington officiating.
