1/
HATTIE RENEE WALTERS
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HATTIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hattie Renee Walters 36 years old entered into eternal life on July 27, 2020 at TMC hospital in Denison Texas. Hattie was born on May 10, 1984 in Channelview Texas to John Walters and Nancy Nordby. She graduated from Bells High School in 2002. Her greatest gift of life was her children. She is survived by husband James Nelson, daughter Morgan Walters of Cherry Mound, son Gavin Nelson of Cherry Mound Tx, Mom Nancy Nordby of Antlers Ok, Mama Linda Simpson of Cherry Mound, Step Mother Shauna Walters of Channelview Tx, brothers Robert Walters of Baytown Tx, Jacob Walters of California and Toby Walters of Cherry Mound Tx, sister Michellyn Walters of Houston Tx, grandfather Leroy Nordby of Jenson Beach Florida.
She leaves behind lots family and friends who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by Dad John Walters and brother Matthew Walters.
Hattie worked at Carrus for 6 years. The family would like to think Carrus for all the love and support showed.
A celebration of life for Hattie will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W Woodard St, Denison, Texas 75020.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Walters family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Bratcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bratcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved