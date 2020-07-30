Hattie Renee Walters 36 years old entered into eternal life on July 27, 2020 at TMC hospital in Denison Texas. Hattie was born on May 10, 1984 in Channelview Texas to John Walters and Nancy Nordby. She graduated from Bells High School in 2002. Her greatest gift of life was her children. She is survived by husband James Nelson, daughter Morgan Walters of Cherry Mound, son Gavin Nelson of Cherry Mound Tx, Mom Nancy Nordby of Antlers Ok, Mama Linda Simpson of Cherry Mound, Step Mother Shauna Walters of Channelview Tx, brothers Robert Walters of Baytown Tx, Jacob Walters of California and Toby Walters of Cherry Mound Tx, sister Michellyn Walters of Houston Tx, grandfather Leroy Nordby of Jenson Beach Florida.
She leaves behind lots family and friends who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by Dad John Walters and brother Matthew Walters.
Hattie worked at Carrus for 6 years. The family would like to think Carrus for all the love and support showed.
A celebration of life for Hattie will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W Woodard St, Denison, Texas 75020.
