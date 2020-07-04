Hattie Simpson, 88, of Springdale, AR died at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Originally from Pine Bluff, Arkansas and daughter of the late Marguerite Locke Culpepper and late William Carr Culpepper, she's preceded in death by her brothers Bill Culpepper and Bob Culpepper. Hattie taught 3rd grade at Hyde Park Elementary in Denison, Tx. while her husband was serving as the first basketball coach and athletic director for Grayson County College. We encourage you to visit https://www.memories.net/page/6653/hattie-merle-culpepper-simpson#
for her full story and updates.
Hattie is survived by her husband, Dr. Sid Simpson, daughter, Margie Bordovsky and son-in-law David of Springdale, AR, son Mike Simpson and wife Sara of Austin, TX, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private burial with a memorial service scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The John Paul II Medical Research Institute Alzheimer's Research Dept. at 2500 Crosspark Rd, Suite W230, Coralville, IA 52241 or The Springdale Public Library Children's Section at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale, AR 72764. Living plants/flowers for her Memorial Garden may be sent to 416 Oak Manor Circle, Springdale, AR 72764.