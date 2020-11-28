Memorial Services for Hazel Joyce Lamberson, age 67, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Blagg will officiate. Private family inurnment will follow at a later date at Fannin Memorial Gardens Cemetery where Hazel will be laid to rest next to her beloved father, J. N. Durham. Hazel passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, November 23, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham, Texas.

Hazel was born on June 8, 1953, the daughter of J. N. Durham and Mary McCullough Durham.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Marvin Lamberson of Bonham, Texas; son, Stephen Oliver and wife Samantha of Durant, Oklahoma; daughters, Stacy Smith and husband James of Arkansas and Lisa Robinson of Wylie, Texas; sisters, Mary Cook and husband Ronald of Plano, Texas and Patricia Ann; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; extended family and a host of friends.

