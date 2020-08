Or Copy this URL to Share

6-26-1934-8-04-2020

She was a loving mother and grandmother. Mom we will love and miss you forever.

Long time resident of Sherman, Texas and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2010.

She is survived by 2 sons Eddie Shugart and Lanny Keeling and daughter Debbie Garrison. Grandchildren Tiffanie Garrison, Carrie Garrison, Cassie Garrison, Colton Keeling and Tyler Keeling. And three great grandchildren Mason Garrison, Matthew and Temperance Keeling.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store