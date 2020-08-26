BONHAM–Graveside services for Hazel Marie Kelton, age 94, of Telephone, TX will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Forest Grove Cemetery. Bro. Josh Lott will officiate. Hazel Kelton left her Earthly home on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loved ones.

Hazel is survived by son, Bobby Kelton and wife Kelley of Telephone, TX and daughter, Linda Taylor of Telephone, TX; 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

No formal visitation or viewing will be held, the family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Forest Grove Cemetery P.O. Box 23 Telephone, TX 75488 in Mrs. Kelton's honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store