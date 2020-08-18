1/1
HAZEL MAY SMITH
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAZEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for Hazel May Smith, age 93 will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday 19th at 11:00 am. Reverend Bill Brown will officiate. She passed Friday, August, 14 2020. Hazel was born October 28th, 1926 to Bill and Carrie Pyles. She married Clayton B. Smith November 7, 1942 in Durant Oklahoma.
Hazel retired from Southwestern Bell telephone with 32 years of service. She was a member of Hanless United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother Raymond and 1 sister Johnnie.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son Richard (Butch) Smith and wife Lauren, brother Bill Pyles, sister in - laws Mary Ann Jackson, Betty Mosse and husband Winston, grandson Bryan Smith and wife Laura, granddaughter Rhonda Troxtell and husband Jeff, 7 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends from the Renaissance.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Smith family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bratcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved