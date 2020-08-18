Graveside services for Hazel May Smith, age 93 will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday 19th at 11:00 am. Reverend Bill Brown will officiate. She passed Friday, August, 14 2020. Hazel was born October 28th, 1926 to Bill and Carrie Pyles. She married Clayton B. Smith November 7, 1942 in Durant Oklahoma.
Hazel retired from Southwestern Bell telephone with 32 years of service. She was a member of Hanless United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother Raymond and 1 sister Johnnie.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son Richard (Butch) Smith and wife Lauren, brother Bill Pyles, sister in - laws Mary Ann Jackson, Betty Mosse and husband Winston, grandson Bryan Smith and wife Laura, granddaughter Rhonda Troxtell and husband Jeff, 7 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends from the Renaissance.
