Hazel Marie Wigley, a dedicated servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, left this earth on February 12, 2020 at the age of 98.
Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Friday February 14, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Chapel service will be at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 with Rev. Christopher Wigley officiating. Her final resting place will be the Old Church Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Wigley is survived by her children, Martha Sue Reeves of Bethany, Oklahoma, Charles H. Wigley of Ada, Oklahoma and John L. Wigley of Sherman, Texas, 21 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren. Mrs. Wigley's family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to the staff of the Calera Manor Nursing Home and Guardian Hospice for their loving care.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020