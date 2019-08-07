|
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, H.D. 'Skip' French, 71, entered eternal rest with his Lord and Savior. He left this world the same way he lived - quietly, privately, and peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Harrison Duwayne French was born on September 25, 1947, in Sherman, to parents Harrison and Bobbie French. He was known to all by his nickname 'Skip'. He lovingly inherited this from his maternal Skipworth grandparents with whom he was extremely close.
Skip was raised in Bells and graduated from Bells High School (Class of '66) where he excelled in both baseball and basketball. God graciously gifted Skip with a soulmate and the love of his life, Vicki Ann McClane, to whom he was married for 45 inspirational years. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed traveling together and going on numerous cruises to destinations all over the world including The Holy Land, Europe, many tropical islands, and another of his favorite places, Alaska.
Skip worked at TXU for over 30 years creating solid friendships with many of his coworkers until his retirement. Skip worked hard to build a comfortable life for his family. He was blessed with two handsome sons, Jody and Colby, and one beautiful daughter, Jessi, all of whom he quietly loved and was extremely proud. Skip was known to be a man of strong faith and deep convictions and who was also closely tied to his ancestry. Much like his father, Skip was a reserved man of few words - which could sometimes be intimidating to others - unless you happened to be one of his grandkids who laughed and simply called him Papaw. In his spare time, Skip loved to camp, fish, read, go to the movies, play golf, and spend time with his family whom he highly prized.
Skip was preceded in death by his father, Harrison Benham French; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Myrtle Skipworth; and paternal grandparents, Cass and Lola French.
Skip is survived by his beloved wife, Vicki French; son, Jody French (partner Lacy; son, Colby French (wife Joanne); daughter, Jessi Shipley (husband Greg); mother, Bobbie J. French; sisters, Pam Waldrip and Debbie Youree; four loving grandchildren; Julia, Jude, Jackson, and Joss French, one great-grandchild, Aiden; and a multitude of friends and relations who are left with grieving hearts but precious memories.
A graveside service for Skip is scheduled for Thursday, August 8th, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, TX, Revs. Scott Harkless and Bill Neal Jr. officiating. Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019