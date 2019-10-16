|
|
Helen Florene Quattlebaum, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Denison, TX.
Helen, also affectionately known as Mom, Nana, and Florene, was born August 9, 1942 in Colbert, Oklahoma the daughter of Frank and Opal (Morgan) Steward. As Helen grew up she attended schools in Colbert, Oklahoma, Tom Bean, Texas, and graduated in 1961 from Denison High School, Denison, Texas.
In 1963 Helen married Walter Quattlebaum and in the following year they had a daughter, Teresa Jean. Due to the kind of work Walter was employed with, they moved every couple of years. Helen lived in Denison, Sherman, Fairfield, Mt. Pleasant, and Winfield, Texas. In 1976 they moved back to Sherman, Texas to be closer to family. Helen worked as a waitress most of her adult life. She served dishes at restaurants like The White Pig, Ernie's Cafe, Carl's Cafe, and Denny's.
Helen enjoyed all kinds of arts and crafts and made many holiday and birthday gifts with a personal touch. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, swimming, gardening, reading, Sudoku puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, watching movies, shopping, motorcycle riding, bowling, tennis, painting, sewing and going on vacations with the family.
Helen leaves behind her family, daughter, Teresa 'TJ' Shockley and husband, Van of Sherman, TX; brother, Terry Steward of Denison, TX; sisters, Betty Kirby and Mary McKinney, both of Denison, TX: grandchildren, Ashley Yehle of Sanger, TX, Danjelica Wright and husband, Barry Wingard of Denison, TX, Isabelle Shockley of Sherman, TX, Terrin Bailey of Sherman, TX; and Ethan Shockley and wife Laybrasha Jay of Sherman, TX, six great grandchildren, Kaden Yehle and Bricen Franklin of Sanger, TX, Zander Wingard of Denison, TX, Levi Bailey of Denison, TX, Nevaeh Jay and Kaiden Jay of Sherman, TX. She was preceded in death by both her parents, brother, David Steward and grandchild, Josiah Jay. Also, numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and unofficially adopted children and grandchildren. She loved her family and friends and spending time with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will start at 1 p.m. and a memorial service will be follow at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Barry Walker, long time friend of the family, will be giving the eulogy.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019