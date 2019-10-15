|
Helen Florene Quattlebaum, 77, of Denison, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. Barry Walker will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa 'TJ' Shockley of Sherman; brother, Terry Steward of Denison; sisters, Betty Kirby of Denison, and Mary McKinney of Denison; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019