Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Helen Florene Quattlebaum


1942 - 2019
Helen Florene Quattlebaum Obituary
Helen Florene Quattlebaum, 77, of Denison, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. Barry Walker will officiate. A family visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa 'TJ' Shockley of Sherman; brother, Terry Steward of Denison; sisters, Betty Kirby of Denison, and Mary McKinney of Denison; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019
