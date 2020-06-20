Helen Jane Woolaver Griffin, age 72, died Monday, June 15, 2020 in a tragic ATV accident at Lake Texoma. She was born in Denison, Texas, attended Denison Public Schools, graduated from Denison High in 1965, and received her BBA and MBA from East Texas State University. Helen taught Special Education in Grand Prairie, Arlington, and Denison. For many years, she taught children with learning disabilities at Denison High School. In 2000, she retired from teaching to battle stage three breast cancer.
In 1968, she married John Lee Griffin, and they started a 52 year adventure. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters: Kristin Vanest (Tom), Erin Boddie, and Amy Jack (Kirk). In her retirement years, she focused on gardening at her home on Lake Texoma, traveling, and her grandchildren Sydney Boddie, Parker Jack, Hayden Jack, and Scout Jack.
Helen was a "giver" which made her a wonderful wife, mother, teacher, and friend. She was known for her love and concern for others rather than for herself. Few days passed when a former student or friend did not tell her of the influence she made in their lives. She will be missed.
Helen is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and one sister Alicia Weems of McKinney. Helen also had a large, loving family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins she adored and for whom she was known as "Mimi." She was an animal and bird lover who nurtured all the creatures that crossed her path on Rocky Point. She requested that, if possible, her brain be donated for medical research of dementia. The pertinent question we all should ask ourselves at the end of life's journey is "Did I make a difference?" Helen Jane Griffin made a difference. Family night will be at Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W. Woodard, Denison, Texas, from 6:00pm - 7:30pm Tuesday, June 23,2020.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Griffin family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 20, 2020.