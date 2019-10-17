|
Funeral services for Helen Jean Leverette will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 18 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Charlie Ellison and Rev. Kevin George will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery with Eric Bernard, Jathan Gurley, Dakota Leverette, Joshua Leverette, Brayden Byrd, and Bryson Byrd serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren. Mrs. Leverette, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 15 at Texoma Healthcare in Sherman.
Helen was born January 30, 1929 in Melvin, Texas to the late Ewell and Edna (Forest) McAfee. On January 27, 1945, she and Otis Leverette were married. Helen retired from Johnson and Johnson and enjoyed cooking, "raising babies", and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Leverette is survived by three daughters, Donna Groves of Chico, Texas, Nancy Bernard and husband Mike of Sherman, and Pam Gurley and husband Jack of Sherman; one son, John Leverette and wife Susan of Sherman; ten grandchildren, Kristi Byrd and husband Alan of Bridgeport, Malina Aleman and husband Chico of Sherman, Eric Bernard of Sherman, Jennifer Benedict and husband Shane of Sherman, Jathan Gurley and wife Allison of Celina, Dakota Leverette of Sherman, Joshua Leverette of Sherman, Frances David of Aurora, CA, Reed David of Sherman, and Ellen Peniston of Corinth, TX; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was
preceded in death by her husband, Otis Leverette, parents, Ewell and Edna McAfee, and infant son, Jerry Leverette.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Waldo Funeral Home. They would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Texoma Healthcare and Heart to Heart Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Helen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or The Alzheimer's Foundation. The register book can be
signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019