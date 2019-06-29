Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
New Beginnings Fellowship Church
1951 - 2019
Helen Kaye Keese, age 68, of Bells, Texas, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Monday, June 24, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. Keese was born February 16, 1951 in Denison, the daughter of Thomas and Virginia (Shaw) Cheek. She married the love of her life, Jerry Lee Keese. For 25 years she had done nails for ladies and owned Nails by Kaye. Kaye never met a stranger and was loved by many. She had a big heart and was a great mom and grandmother. Kaye loved her family, especially her granddaughter and great grandchildren.. They all brought much joy to her life. Although her passing leaves a void in all of our lives, she will live on forever in our hearts.
Mrs. Keese leaves behind her family, son, Stephen Keese (Pamela) of Bells; siblings, Barbara Neff, Tommy Cheek (Dixie), James Cheek (Theresa), and Sue Fowler; granddaughter, Tiffany Keese of Denison; great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Leland, Destini, Stevie and Kaylee; Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Virginia Cheek and husband, Jerry Keese.
Celebration of Life service for Kaye will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at New Beginnings Fellowship Church with Pastor Gene Amerson officiating in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 29, 2019
