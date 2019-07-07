|
Helen Kaye Keese, 68, of Bells, died June 24, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. Keese is survived by son, Stephen Keese of Bells, one granddaughter and five great-grandchildren, siblings, Barbara Neff, Tommy Cheek, James Cheek, and Sue Fowler.
Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Fellowship Church with Pastor Gene Amerson officiating in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 7, 2019