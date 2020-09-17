1/1
HELEN M. BANKS
SHERMAN–Helen Marie Banks was born on August 14, 1948 to Raymond Fradiue, and Leazer Vercher in the great state of Louisiana, where she later migrated to California. On May 19th, 1991 Helen married the love of her life Mr. Donnell T. Banks, were both of them made a blessed and wonderful life for themselves in Sherman. On September 10th, 2020, Helen was called home to glory. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; Kevin and Robert Fradiue, and her sweet auntie Mrs. Angie Fradiue. She is survived by her siblings; Melvin, Marvin, Steven, Michael, Eliose, and Jesline Fradiue, step children; Lisa Marie Banks, Cecilia Sharon Banks, LaSonja Lynn Standfeild, Rita Murphy, Dwone Donnell Banks, and Drumaine Banks, and a host of family, and friends. Visitation will take place Thursday from 10:00am – 6:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
SEP
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Harmony Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
