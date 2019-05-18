Helen Covey Quimby, age 96, of Sherman, TX passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Helen was born to Forest and Georgia Covey in Sherman, Texas on March 15, 1923.

She graduated from Sherman High School and later married Charles Quimby and had a son, Gerald Wayne Quimby, who preceded her in death. She had a long and exciting career with General Adjustment Bureau which gave her the opportunity to travel and make many lifelong friends.

Helen had a passion for gardening, fashion, and her faith. She was a longtime member of Forest Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school until the age of 93.

She is survived by her niece, Vicki Franks of Cleburne; great-nieces, Lindsay Jarrett of Sienna Plantation, and Erin Laing of Niceville, Florida; and two great-great-nieces and a great-great-nephew; and lifelong friends Billie Rush and Pat Falk.

Memorials can be made to Forest Avenue Baptist Church.