HELGA BIELING
1936 - 2020
Helga Bieling of Sherman, Texas passed away peacefully while in prayer to her heavenly Father on August 19, 2020. Helga was born in Ahaus, Germany in 1936, daughter of Alex and Klara Sasse. After graduating college with a Bachelor's in Banking/Accounting, she ventured to the United States in 1961, being sponsored by her Uncle Anton in Seattle. She met her beloved future husband (of 43 years), Bill Bieling on the boat trip to the U.S. Bill stayed in New York and wrote to Helga daily for a year, asking her to marry him in a letter. She happily agreed, and they were married in August, 1962. Helga moved to New York with Bill, where they started a family. She worked as an accountant for the majority of her career days, retiring as an officer from M&T Bank.
Helga was the most loving, kind hearted, selfless person. Everyone could feel the warmth that radiated from her sweet soul. She adored her children and grandchildren and enjoyed frequent trips to visit family in Germany. In her later years, she was blessed by more new friendships when she moved to assisted living. In her final days, her main concern was still for those around her.
The struggles that Helga faced throughout her life only made her more compassionate, a true testament to her beautiful character. To say that Helga will be missed cannot express the grief of those of us who find her absent from our life.
Helga was preceded in death by her husband Bill Bieling, her siblings, Ingeborg Potthoff, Ute Siemens, Helmut Sasse, Udo Sasse, and her parents Alex and Klara Sasse. Surviving are her siblings, Detlef Sasse and Ingrid, Rolf Sasse and Marianne, Elke Gleiss and Fiddy; daughter, Heidi Howard and Paul; son, William Bieling and Yoko; grandchildren, Hunter, Jamie, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Carson, Jude, and Margot.
A closed private memorial service, held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10am will be live streamed at: https://www.stjohnstexoma.com. The service will also be posted on Helga Bieling's facebook page later that day. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
