Henri Jo Graham Hoppess came to us on June 9, 1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana. The only child of Joe and Mabel Graham. She spent an idyllic childhood growing up in Atlanta, Texas. Crisp autumn evenings, chosen as Football Sweetheart, dates who would remain lifelong friends, were punctuated with frequent visits to Grandparents Homer and Malley Graham of Sherman. She would regularly regale her family with stories of the beautiful parklands that defined Sherman prior to the arrival of the highway.

Her life was not frivolous. During these years she proved herself an excellent student, developing the skills and desire to succeed in a lifetime of scholarly pursuits. She attended Southern Methodist University, graduating with a degree in Education in 1961. It was here that she would meet her husband Karl Hoppess of Bryan, Texas. Though this union would not hold, it would produce her two sons, Graham and Thor.

In 1971 she returned to Sherman with her two young sons. She taught special education and other subjects at Washington Elementary School for the next decade and a half. Her life during these years would be denoted by teaching, surrounding herself with friends, helping her ill father, but always focused on providing her sons a rich, rewarding upbringing. Her life was always defined by the pride she took in the successes of her sons. Her ambition was rewarded when both Graham and Thor became Eagle Scouts.

At the same time, Henri Jo would earn a master's degree, with honors, in Special Education from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M-Commerce. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Sherman and attended the charter meetings and worship of Grace Methodist Church.

After the mid 1980's she went to live and teach in other towns across north and east Texas. Keller, Tyler, McKinney, Trophy Club, Nacogdoches; she would continue teaching elementary education or work with young people in other capacities. Wherever she was, our family knew that they would find a warm and tastefully decorated place to stay when we went to see her. During these years she enjoyed visits to Hawaii, Washington, DC and southern California to spend time with her family. She pursued some professional development in Denver, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia as well.

In her later years, she settled in around Plano in order to be close to her sons, and her grandchildren to the greatest extent possible. She suffered from some chronic health conditions, but she fought to stay in touch with many old friends and to ensure that her grandchildren, Hagan and Madison, Reece and Walker could know their "Gran" loved them dearly in every way possible.

Henri Jo Graham Hoppess passed from this life to life everlasting on November 19, 2020. We, Graham & Thor, were blessed that we could be at her side to the end. She is survived by Graham and Denise Hoppess, currently of Oceanside, California. Thor and Monique Hoppess of Plano, Texas. Her Grandchildren, Hagan, Reece, Madison, and Walker. Her Cousin and lifelong friend, Bill Tolbert of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Her two Great-Grandbabies will arrive in the coming weeks.

A visitation of Henri Jo will be held at Dannel Funeral Home on Monday 23 November from 6 to 8 pm. Her Funeral Service will be at First Methodist of Sherman on Tuesday 24 November 2:00 pm followed by internment, next to her Mother, Father and Grandparents at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby will officiate. We welcome her family and friends to all, though with the current conditions, we will make every attempt to provide the service over Facebook for those who cannot attend in person.



Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.