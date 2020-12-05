Henry Cannon George III, age 61, of Howe, TX, passed away in Howe on Tuesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1959 in Sherman, TX to Henry Cannon George II & Mary Margaret Belden George. He is survived by his children; Kathryn "Katie" Franks & Jonathan of Denison, TX and Derek George of Sherman, TX, his sister; Mindy George of CO, and his one grandchild; other relatives and friends.

The family is planning a service for a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

