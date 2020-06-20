Henry Forrest "Steve" Stevenson of Weatherford, Texas, passed away on June 1, 2020 at the age of 87. The youngest of 6 children, Henry was born on February 1, 1933 to Thomas Horace and Rachel Katherine Fomby Stevenson in Sweetwater, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings: Rose, Minnie, Jessie, Joel, and Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his son David Neal Stevenson and granddaughter Erin Stevenson. Henry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Shirley Fowlkes Stevenson, children: Larry Stevenson and wife Charlotte, Cathy Stevenson Chen and husband Lin, Anna Stevenson Fleming and husband Brian, Carlton Fowlkes and wife Tricia, 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

After graduating high school in Sweetwater, Henry followed in his older brothers' footsteps and joined the military. He proudly served 4 years in the United States Air Force as a navigator during the Korean War. Following his military service, he married his first wife, Joyce, and moved to Dallas. There he worked at Texas Instruments as an electronics technician, attended college, and started a family. During this time, Henry felt called into the ministry of the United Methodist Church and subsequently earned a Masters of Divinity degree from SMU. Reverend Stevenson served in the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church for 23 years. He served in several smaller churches throughout the DFW before he was called to be the first pastor appointed to a new church, Grace United Methodist, in Sherman, Texas. There he proudly served among other founding member and helped to build a vibrant, loving, welcoming church home that continues to thrive today.

In 1993, Henry married his beloved wife, Shirley, and moved to Kerrville, Texas where they enjoyed the beauty and nature of the Texas Hill Country. While in Kerrville, Henry joined Shirley in building and running a business (Color Me Patterns) to share her quilting and pattern creations with other quilters, traveling all over the United States to participate in quilt shows over a span of 20 years.

Henry had a deep love of all things Texas: Texas history, geography and landscapes, plants and wildlife. He had a special fondness for birds and loved to teach his children and grandchildren all about birds and other nature around them. Henry loved children and all animals, both pets and wild. Even in later stages of dementia, visits by children and pets brought him joy and put a smile on his face.

Henry was a life long storyteller. He told stories of his childhood in Sweetwater, including experiences with his siblings and adventures with his favorite pets. He told stories of his much admired older brothers and of some of their experiences during WWII. One of his favorite places to tell stories was within the many churches he called home. Through stories within his sermons, he helped to bring the scriptures alive and helped listeners make personal connections in their faith. In his later years, Henry became the beloved source of family history and stories for his extended family. He will be surely missed by many.

Over the course of his illness Henry was cared for by so many wonderful people. Special thanks to Samantha Montalvo, and to the staff and caregivers of Grand Brook Memory Care of McKinney, Anchor of Hope Hospice, and Loving Hope Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store