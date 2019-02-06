|
Hebert Ernest Lytle age 70, passed away February 4, 2019.
Herb was born in Lawton, OK, but raised in many places including France and Germany before graduating from Lawton High School. Herb was the only child to Cecil and Ruby Lytle. Herb worked for T.I. for over 30 years before retiring. Herb is survived by 3 children, (Nicole McDonald and husband Matt, Tige Brandon Lytle and wife Jessica, and Christopher Lytle) 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Herb enjoyed watching OU football, Dallas Cowboys, fishing, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was an amazing Father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019
