1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Herman Roger Milstead, age 75, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence. He loving family was with him. Herman was born on June 27, 1943 in Selmer, TN to Herman Neal Milstead & Luna Nixon. He married Cherry Combs in Denton, TX on July 3, 1985. Herman was a printer and was formerly employed with Williamson Printer in Dallas, TX. He was a Christian and will be missed greatly by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife; Cherry Milstead of the home, his son; Roger Milstead of Azle, TX, step-sons; Ted Autry & wife Teresa of Whitesboro, TX and Darrin Autry & wife Linda of Frisco, TX, his sister; JoAnn Flores of Dallas, TX, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 2600 U.S. Hwy 82, Whitesboro, TX. Officiating will be Reverend Mark Arrington & Reverend Steve Newman. Family & friends visitation will be one hour prior to service, 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Whitesboro. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019