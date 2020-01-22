|
|
Hershal Harrison Rutledge, age 91, 0f Colbert, OK, went to be home with our
Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Hershal was born in Jayton, TX
on July 21, 1928 to Herman & Nolah Rutledge.
Hershal enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. He served his
country in WWII and the Korean War.
Left to cherish his memories are Sherry Cooper (daughter), Allan Rutledge (son)
& his wife Gwen, Terri Lynne Rutledge (daughter), Frances Atkins (sister) and
her husband W. T., grandchildren; Jeff Weatherford & Edi, Chris Weatherford &
Jennifer, great-grandchildren; Josh and Alexis Weatherford, Caleb Weatherford,
Dylan Work and Garrett Work, several nieces and nephews, other extended
family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Rutledge, parents; Herman &
Nolah Rutledge and his brother; Bobby Charles Rutledge.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at
Cartwright Baptist Church with Pastor Troy Phillips officiating. Interment will
follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery, Colbert, OK. Family & friends visitation
will be Monday, January 20, 2020, 6 – 8 P.M. at American Funeral Service in
Colbert.
Pallbearers will be Josh Weatherford, Dylan Work, Garrett Work, Steve Withers,
Shane Corbett and Zach Crabtree.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
You may sign the guest book as www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020