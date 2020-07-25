Hester Louise Doty Menser was born September 28, 1943 to Odis and Georgia Doty. She went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving spouse Don Menser of Farmers Branch, one son Wes Menser and wife Rebecca, four daughters Natalie Knowles and husband George, Teresa Menser, Daphnie Harris and husband JP, Karen Carpenter and husband Lyman, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Along with two brothers Roy Doty and wife Judy of Kilgore and G.E. Doty and wife JoLynn of Ardmore, OK. and many nieces, nephews and friends who all loved her dearly.

Visitation will be July 29, 2020 1:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. A celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 PM.

Private Burial will follow.

