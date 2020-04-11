|
Hez Houston Ray was born March 10, 1932 in Hereford, TX to David & Elizabeth Gibson Ray. He died at 88, March 17, 2020 in Spanaway, WA. He leaves behind his wife, Beverly Ray of Surprise, AZ, children; Debbie Shapiro of Tucson, AZ, Donna Robinson of Sumner, WA, Diane Ray of Heaven, Hez Dwain Ray of Fairbanks, AK and Melody Attwood of Spanaway, WA. Also 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His twin brother, Rex Ray, sisters Ann Rinker & Raynell Glaser reside in TX.
He and his twin brother, Rex, attended several schools. They graduated in 1950 from Ector High School. In 1953 Hez fulfilled his dream of going to Alaska. In 1955, he graduated from the University of Alaska and married his sweetheart, Beverly Cohoe. Later he earned his Masters degree in P.E. at UNT. After teaching and coaching in Fairbanks High School for many years, Hez became Recreation Director for Fairbanks. In the early 1960's, he witnessed the devastating invasion of drugs among the young people.
In 1968 he saw an answer for providing healthy activities: an abandoned WWII airplane hangar out from Fairbanks. Hez persuaded the State to donate the huge hangar and spearheaded a massive effort to disassemble it and move it to Fairbanks. This was done by volunteers: students and adults, including forty-five truckers who hauled the materials. Continuing with all volunteer labor, the old hangar was rebuilt as an in-door ice-skating rink. He organized the first Artic Winter Games nicknamed "The Big Dipper", with additional sports fields that now surround, this recreation area is known as the Hez Ray Sports Complex.
At 82 Hez published his story "The Big Dipper: A Dream is Born" (available on Amazon). "My book will be dedicated to youth, their energy, their enthusiasm, their tears and their laughter. I will encourage them to say "Yes" to life, "No" to drugs and "Thanks to God."
Donations are made in Hez Ray's Memory to:
Tanana Valley Youth Sports Foundation, Inc
Box 61312
Fairbanks, AK
99706-1312
(Mail cash, check, or money-order.)
Federal EIN: 92-0158803
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2020