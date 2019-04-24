Hilda Mapel, age 96, of Denison, Texas passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am at Fairview Cemetery Chapel, Friday, April 26, 2019 with Brother Michael Daniels officiating.



Hilda was born February 19, 1923 in Mound Valley, Kansas, the daughter of Oral S. and Gladys Hugo. She was a homemaker who loved gardening, golf, fishing, flea markets, bingo, yard sales and helping people. She was a member of Narvre, Elks and VFW ladies auxiliary.



She was a loving mother and enjoyed time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Hilda is survived by daughter Norma and husband Jerry Bornheim of Colbert, Oklahoma; daughter Joyce and husband Gary Lambert of Lakeland, Florida; granddaughters Alice (Dennis) Ross of Colbert, Oklahoma, Linda Bornheim of Colbert, Oklahoma, Kim (Kevin) Corcoran of Colbert, Oklahoma; five great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.



Hilda is preceded in death by husband Vernon Alvin Mapel; parents and four brothers.



If you would like to sign the guest book, please go to Bratcher Funeral Home after 1:00pm, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019