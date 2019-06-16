VAN ALSTYNE - Hollis Dale Miller, loving husband to Sue, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage, passed away at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman Texas on June 12, 2019 at the age of 80. Hollis, was born to Elmer and Emma Miller on January 18, 1939 in Grayson County, Texas.

He is survived by his wife Sue, son Alan Miller and wife Lisa, daughter Cynthia Wall, grandsons Dakota Miller, Chase Wall and Dylan Miller, granddaughters Kaitlyn Miller and Brittnye Burks and sister Merle Harrison along with 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and family members who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Emma Miller, Sister Eunelle Waldie, Brother Don Miller and Brother Rex Miller.

Hollis was a Draftsman for William H. LaDew in Dallas Texas before moving back to Van Alstyne in the early 80's were he retired from GCEC after years as an Equipment Operator and Meter Reader.

Services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, in Van Alstyne, TX. Burial will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday, at the funeral home.