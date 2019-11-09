|
Baby Hollis Jane Prater passed away on October 26, 2019 in Italy. Hollis Jane brought so much love and happiness in her 263 days on earth. She will be always be loved and remembered by her momma, Miranda Prater; daddy, Michael Chase Prater; and big sisters, Olivia and Jodie Prater.
She is greeted in Heaven by her great grandparents Hollis Prater, María Guadalupe and Juan Salinas, great aunt Laura Courteau, second cousin Alyssa Simon-Prater and baby Brenda Salinas.
She is mourned on Earth by her great-grandmother, Marilyn Prater; grandparents,, Cristina Lopez and Kris Chesshir, Juan Alberto and Misty Salinas, Lisa and James Myers. Her uncles Juan Alberto Salinas Jr., Rolando Salinas, Raymond Salinas, and Devin Myers. Her aunts, Brittanni Prater and Kylie Clay. And so many others who loved her deeply.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9th from 10:00 AM to 11 a.m. prior to service.
