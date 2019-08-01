|
A celebration of life will be held for Mr. Homer L. Phelps Jr., 77, of Sherman, at Trinity Lighthouse Church, 2915 Spur 503, Denison, TX 75020. On Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a dedication ceremony at Camp James Ray, 2026 Mill Creek Rd, Pottsboro, TX 75076. Family and friends night will be held on August 2, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 1101 E. Houston St., Sherman, TX.
Homer Jr. grew up in Whitewright. On June 28, 1942 he was born to Homer L. Phelps Sr. and Belzater (Spencer) Phelps, where he lived until moving to Sherman. Homer Jr. accepted Christ early in his life and continued to serve in his church and community in multiple ways. Homer graduated from Fred Douglas High School (60)' where he excelled academically and was a superior athlete in Football, Tennis and many other sports. Homer attended Paul Quinn College and Grayson College.
Homer is the loving husband of fifty-three years of Carolyn F. (Milam) Phelps and he has one daughter and three sons.
Homer Jr. was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps and completed his service with honors. He established his career at Johnson and Johnson Medical Device Company for thirty –seven years, where he enjoyed his work and life with his co-workers.
Homer Jr. was dedicated to the young adults in the Sher-den communities and wanted to see them reach their fullest potential. He mentored students in his service through scouting and golfing.
Homer was very dedicated to God, his family and his friends. He gave his very best to all he encountered. Homer died peacefully in his home surrounded by wife Carolyn Phelps, Camille (Phelps) Wilson and many loving family members and friends.
Left with his precious memories are: his wife, Carolyn (Milam) Phelps; his children, Camille and James (Phelps) Wilson, Aaron and Sandra Spratt, Mark McKee and Brooks Robinson; his Mother, Lois Helen Phelps; brothers, Robert and Faye Fugett, Cecil and Lisa Douglas Sr. and Kenneth Phelps; sisters, Linda Hudson, Kimberly and Donald Tucker and Lora and Eric Burton; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; Troop Ten Scouts; and Boy Scouts of Grayson County; other relatives and close friends.
Our utmost gratitude to his caretakers: Hospice Plus, Home Instead Caregivers, Patients Best Choice Home Health and the entire medical staff.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
