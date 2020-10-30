Horace Aaron Roberson, age 78, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Clyde Cosper Veterans Home in Bonham, Texas.

Mr. Roberson is survived by his family, wife, Sue of Denison, Texas; daughter, Tonya Emery of Denison, Texas; daughter, Natalie Stevens of Celina, Texas; daughter, Jennifer Bodnyk of Gunter, Texas; and five grandchildren,

Funeral service for Mr. Roberson will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store