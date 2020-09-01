1/
HORTENSE PITTMAN
CELINA–Hortense Pittman, 94, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Celina, Texas.
She is survived by her step-daughter, Karen Hurley, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel in Celina on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Cliff Lester officiating. Burial will be at Cottage Hill Cemetery. Family visitation will be one hour prior to Service.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
