CELINA–Hortense Pittman, 94, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Celina, Texas.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Karen Hurley, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel in Celina on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Cliff Lester officiating. Burial will be at Cottage Hill Cemetery. Family visitation will be one hour prior to Service.

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

