Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Resources
More Obituaries for HOSIE HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOSIE HENDERSON JR

Send Flowers
HOSIE HENDERSON JR Obituary
SHERMAN–Mr. Hosie Henderson, Jr. formerly of Leonard, Texas, 83, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare Center, Sherman, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pilgrim Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, Greenville, Texas with Elder Wesley D. Pierce officiating.
Visitation be be Thursday, February, 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard, Texas. Burial will be at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Henderson is survived by Sons; Charles Henderson, Eddie Dewayne Henderson, James Travis Henderson, Sherman, Texas. Daughters; Sharon Kay Simmons & Patricia Ann Henderson, Sherman, Texas. Sister; Thelma Kay Henderson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Brothers; David Henderson, Boswell, Oklahoma & Ronnie Henderson, Durant, Oklahoma. 25 Grandchildren, 54 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -