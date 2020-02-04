|
SHERMAN–Mr. Hosie Henderson, Jr. formerly of Leonard, Texas, 83, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare Center, Sherman, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pilgrim Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, Greenville, Texas with Elder Wesley D. Pierce officiating.
Visitation be be Thursday, February, 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard, Texas. Burial will be at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Henderson is survived by Sons; Charles Henderson, Eddie Dewayne Henderson, James Travis Henderson, Sherman, Texas. Daughters; Sharon Kay Simmons & Patricia Ann Henderson, Sherman, Texas. Sister; Thelma Kay Henderson, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Brothers; David Henderson, Boswell, Oklahoma & Ronnie Henderson, Durant, Oklahoma. 25 Grandchildren, 54 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020