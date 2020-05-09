|
|
Heaven rejoiced on May 5, 2020, when Howard Duane Johnson stepped into eternity to meet his Savior Jesus Christ. Born Oct. 21, 1939, in Weleetka, Oklahoma, he moved to Texas City after the Explosion of 1947.
Duane played baseball for Texas City High School, graduating in 1957 and enlisting in the Marine Corps Reserves. When he met "the most beautiful girl in the world," Janice Carole Warwick, he was smitten. They married Oct. 16, 1960.
He managed shoe stores across Texas before moving to Denison to open Duane's Shoes in 1970. He sold the store to be a traveling salesman before ultimately retiring from Beall's as a store manager. Duane enjoyed trout fishing in the Colorado Rockies. He loved America and enthusiastically discussed Jesus, sports and politics. He was delighted when his son became the youngest mayor in Denison's history and found great joy when each family member accepted Christ.
He is survived by his wife; children Elizabeth Fulce, Karen McKearan and husband Terry, Jennifer Bohannon, and Jared Johnson and wife Rebecca, all of Denison; grandchildren Garrett Fulce of Austin; Daniel McKearan of Richardson, and Caleb McKearan, Melynda McKearan, Alicia Bohannon, Peyton Johnson and Fallon Johnson, all of Denison; sister Lonnelle White and husband Fielden of Santa Fe; sister-in-law Teri Lynn Sorrel and husband Richard of McKinney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents Howard Taft and Irene Beattie Johnson, sisters Peggy Chuites and Sally Johnson, and parents-in-law Maury and Theresa Warwick.
Jerry Coffman will conduct the funeral on Tuesday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Denison. Adam Doty of Denison and Duane's grandsons are pallbearers. The family recognizes COVID-19 precautions may prevent attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home of Denison. Visit the website for a detailed obituary.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2020