Howard Duane Johnson, age 80, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his family, wife, Janice Johnson of Denison, TX; son, Jared Johnson of Denison, TX; daughters, Elizabeth Fulce of Denison, TX; Karen McKearan of Denison, TX; Jennifer Bohannon of Denison, TX; seven grandchildren, and sister, Lonnelle White of Santa Fe, TX
Funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2020