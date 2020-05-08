Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Fairview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD JOHNSON

Send Flowers
HOWARD JOHNSON Obituary
Howard Duane Johnson, age 80, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his family, wife, Janice Johnson of Denison, TX; son, Jared Johnson of Denison, TX; daughters, Elizabeth Fulce of Denison, TX; Karen McKearan of Denison, TX; Jennifer Bohannon of Denison, TX; seven grandchildren, and sister, Lonnelle White of Santa Fe, TX
Funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Coffman officiating. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -