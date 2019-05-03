Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
View Map
1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Howard Moore Obituary
Howard Moore, 80, of Van Alstyne, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel in Van Alstyne. Dr. Druel will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Moore; daughter, Karen (Mark) Morlock; son Dan Moore; brothers Sam (Joyce) Moore, and Ted (Vicky) Moore; sister, Chowning Hayes; and two grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 3, 2019
