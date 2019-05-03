|
Howard Moore, 80, of Van Alstyne, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel in Van Alstyne. Dr. Druel will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Moore; daughter, Karen (Mark) Morlock; son Dan Moore; brothers Sam (Joyce) Moore, and Ted (Vicky) Moore; sister, Chowning Hayes; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 3, 2019
