Lt Col. Howard Stevens (Ret.) was born May 18, 1928 in Sedalia, Missouri. He died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at age 91.
Howard was a triplet and one of 10 children born to Ernest Chandler and Henrietta Stevens, Howard graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1946. He joined the USAF and became a pilot who served in Korea and Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years' service. After retiring, he attended East Texas State University and earned a degree in business. He then went to work for American Airlines as a ground school instructor, simulator instructor, and citation instructor. He retired from American Airlines after 30 years at age 72.
Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Nell, known as Betty, their son Tim Stevens and their grandson, Alex Henderson; his father, Ernest Chandler, mother Henrietta, and siblings: Mildred, Ruth, Esther, Victor, Herbert, Ernie, Henrietta and Chandler.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Stevens, his brother Harold, his four children, Tammie Henderson, Tom Stevens and wife Kris, Tracey Kroehle and husband TJ, Tara Cisar and husband John. His three step-children, Peggy Polinick, Tim Engel and Keith Engel. Thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Howard was a devoted family man who perused his lifelong love of flying and came to be a great pilot and aeronautic authority. He lived life enthusiastically, enjoying fishing, hunting, playing pool at home and at the American Legion Post 379 where he had been a member for 48 years. He loved travelling and going on cruises with Marie, who helped him develop a love for dancing, attending costume parties, and entertaining. He loved hummingbirds, country music, and ice cream. He was known for his great sense of humor, twinkling blue eyes, and generosity.
Howard's family will receive guests at Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd. North Richland Hills from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2019, for the viewing.
The Celebration of Life will be at the American Legion Post 379, 1245 Industrial Blvd., Bedford, TX at 2:00pm Sunday October 10, 2019.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019