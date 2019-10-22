|
Hugh Barnard Garnett Jr., 76, of Pottsboro, Texas, died October 14 at Texoma Healthcare facility in Sherman, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church in Sherman on a date to be announced.
Born in Daytona Beach, Florida, on April 9, 1943, Hugh Garnett was raised in Altus, Oklahoma, graduating as valedictorian of Altus High School in 1961. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Yale University, a Master of Arts degree from the London School of Economics, and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.
Although he began his academic career at Southern Methodist University and later taught at the University of North Texas, Dr. Garnett spent the majority of his career, from 1981 until 2003, teaching economics at Austin College, holding the Clara R. and Leo F. Corrigan Sr. Chair of Economics and Business Administration. His professorship was highly regarded by both his students and colleagues.
Dr. Garnett expressed his educational philosophy and values thusly: "I was conditioned from an early age by my parents to believe that education and public service were important, and that teaching people how to think objectively for themselves was the teacher's duty. After several years of experimenting at Yale with majors in which I had an interest (political science) or some ability (mathematics), I discovered the perfect compromise-economics-and I was hooked. I decided to continue my studies at the London School of Economics, and later Berkeley, where I specialized in macroeconomic theory and public finance. I discovered later during faculty stops at SMU and UNT that pressures to publish diverted most of the economics faculty from their crucial role of teaching students how to think objectively.
But once at Austin College, I was able to return to the vital role of educating future citizens. And the highpoint of my career at Austin College has been the engaged citizenship and professional accomplishments of so many of the students I have been privileged to teach."
Dr. Garnett frequently expressed how Austin College was the perfect fit for him, given its liberal arts mission and heavy emphasis on quality teaching over research. To commemorate his legacy, the College engaged generous funding from the Will Mann Richardson Lecture Series to invite Dr. Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize Winner in Economics, to deliver an address in recognition of Dr. Garnett's retirement.
Through his passion for botany and conservation, along with photography and birding, Dr. Garnett became one of the most insightful and perceptive amateur botanists in North Texas. His eye was so adept that he could detect never-plowed, largely intact prairies simply by driving past them. Dr. Garnett's initial, direct interest in land restoration continued when he purchased 142 acres in Montague County, Texas. Hugh engaged soon-to-be mentors Pete Dunn, Arnold Davis, Lisa Bellows, and Shirley Lusk of the Thomsen Foundation to help him with plant identification and land stewardship. Tommy Thomsen subsequently invited Dr. Garnett to join the Thomsen Foundation in 2007.
