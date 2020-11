Or Copy this URL to Share

Hulda Lavern Aker, age 74, passed away November 11, 2020 at Teexoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mrs. Aker is survived by her brother, Warren Bennett Ingram of Denison, Texas.

Funeral service for Mrs. Aker will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in Garden of Memory in Colbert, Oklahoma. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store