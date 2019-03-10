Dr. Humberto Ramon Jimenez died March 3, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. He was born in Huelva, Spain on March 20, 1929. The Jimenez family relocated to Columbia, South America in the late 1930's. He received a Bachelor Superior degree in 1946 from the University of Antioguia in Medellin, Columbia. After five years of medical school, he served as a Rural Physician, then graduated as a Physician Surgeon in 1954. He began his ophthalmology train ing in 1960, and graduated in 1964 from the University of Barcelona Medical School as a Specialist in Ophthalmology. He was approved in the United States in 1966 by the Medical Graduates Board, completed an internship at Saint Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, and was approved by the Texas Board of Medical Examiners in 1968. He was in private practice in Denison, Texas from 1969 until his retirement in 1996. He was an avid pilot, single, multi and instrument rated, and flew his plane for 27 years.

Dr. Jimenez married the love of his life, Ruby Jean Atwell on March 8, 1971, and was granted U.S. citizenship in 1972.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Jimenez, and by his son, Ramon Humberto Jimenez.

He is survived by his children Zulma Jimenez and life partner Mark Tilson of Spicewood, Texas, Elina Jimenez Siebenaler and husband Paul of Elgin, Texas, Dennis Perrin and wife Mona of White Castle, Louisiana, Gerald Perrin and wife Vicki of Lago Vista, Texas, and by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a graveside service at a later date.