IAN GALEWALER
1985 - 2020
Ian Joseph Galewaler, 34, of Dallas, Texas, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Ian was born on July 23, 1985 in McKinney, Texas to Dr. John and Susan (Terry) Galewaler. He was raised as a Catholic. Ian loved being with his friends, he loved to make people laugh and was a friend to everyone. He was a caring, compassionate and outspoken young man, one who could light up the room as soon as he walked in the door.
He is survived by his mother, Susan Galewaler of Whitesboro; father, Dr. John Galewaler of Whitesboro; brother, Jeff Galewaler; sister, Rose Carter and husband, Larry; sister, Cammie Meador; sister, Susie Galewaler; nieces and nephews, Ryder, Karli, Bailey, Laythe, Kammarie and Josylyn, great nieces, Paislee and Karrington, and uncle, Philip Terry.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sean Galewaler and his Maternal and Paternal grandparents.
In Lieu of flowers donations in Ian's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Funeral services honoring Ian will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Father Peter Verhalen from Cistercian Preparatory School and assisted by Father Steve Antes of St. Francis of Assisi Church. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to services.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
JUN
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
