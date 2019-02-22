On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Dr. Ibrahim Abu Sarris traded in his earthly body for the after life. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on October 10, 1943 in Jafa, Palestine. As a child, he loved to play soccer and volleyball. It was through his passion for his faith and caring for others that led him to pursue a career as a physician.

Dr. Sarris graduated from Howard University Medical School in Washington D.C in 1975 and opened his practice in Sherman on July 1, 1976. He was the first cardiologist in Sherman and ran his practice for over 40 years.

Dr. Sarris had a heart for charity and participated in numerous philanthropic efforts. Some of these included building and running a charity hospital in Jordan, caring for orphans and the homeless in Lebanon, supporting education for less fortunate children, funding and building the Islamic Mosque at Texoma, building a Mosque in Dallas and partnering to build the Islamic cemetery in Krum, Texas.

Everyone that knew Dr. Sarris knew that he loved Allah, his family, friends and his community. He also enjoyed hunting, scuba diving, caring for the sick (even in his off time) and public speaking about religion, health and wellness. He was a hero to all that knew him and he blessed every life he touched.

Dr. Sarris is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and his son, Omar. He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Maysoun; brother Frank; sister Fatima; sons Husein, Muhammad, Abdullah; daughters Ghada, Ashley, Hiba; and numerous loved ones.

The family will be at the Islamic Mosque at Texoma for visitation on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 from 2:00pm-5:00pm. The Islamic Mosque at Texoma is located at 6544 FM 1417, Denison, TX 75020. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary