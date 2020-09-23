Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN- Ms. Ida Mae Patterson, 75, of Sherman, died on Wednesday September 16, at her residence. She is survived by her children; Ronnie Blair (Audrea), Anthony Wyatt (Misty), Kevin Blair, Diana Blair Evans (Stevan), Walter Wyatt (Chasity), and godchildren; Roy and Maruth Bean. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Friday September 25th, at Trinity Lighthouse in Denison. Visitation will be Thursday September 24th , from 10:00am – 6:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home.

