Obituary Flowers Graveside services for Imogene "Jean" Thomas Bullock, 89, of Whitesboro will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Adam Spore. There will be a time of visitation for friends and family on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.

Jean was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 23, 1929 in Collinsville, Texas to George and Minnie Mae (Perry) Welch. She married Dwight L. Thomas and together they had six sons. They were married until his passing in 1980. She then married Joe L. Bullock in 1985 and they were married until his passing. Jean was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Whitesboro, she served on the Helping Hands Committee for the Methodist Church. In her earlier years she owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Whitesboro as well as the Odd Penny Café in Whitesboro, she also worked at the drugstore and for the sewing factory all while raising her children. In her later years she went to work and retired from Johnson and Johnson in Sherman. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for her family and friends, her Hello Dollie cookie bars were famous in her family as well as her cheese logs at Christmas time. Jean loved sports and enjoyed watching football, baseball and basketball, whether on TV, live, or watching her children and grandchildren playing. Most of all she loved her kids and her grandchildren, being honored with the ability to be able to raise one of them. She was an amazing woman and loved by many who knew her.

Jean is survived by her son, Jim Thomas and wife, Kay of Whitesboro, son, Jerry Thomas and wife, Cathy of Belton, son, Lynn Thomas and wife, Kathy of Whitesboro, son Ricky Thomas and wife, Kathy of Gordonville, son, Chuck Thomas and wife, Lucy of Gordonville, son, John Thomas and wife, Christine of Woodbine, twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Minnie Welch, husband, Dwight Thomas, husband, Joe Bullock, brothers, Bill Welch, Bud Welch, Bob Welch, John Welch, sisters, Mary Gann Settle, Anna Watson and Mae Harris.

