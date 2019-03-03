Imogene Thompson, age 86 of Sherman, TX, peacefully passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center while surrounded bedside by her children and grandchildren.

She was born December 26, 1932 in Taylorville, TX to Charles and Lucy Cummings. She married Edward Earl Thompson on February 8, 1950 in Sherman, TX and they shared 46 years together before his passing in 1996.

She worked at WNJ for 20 years as a nursing assistant and was a caring, compassionate woman who loved God, her family, flowers, Randy Travis music and Texas Rangers baseball.

Her life will be remembered by her five children; Tommy Thompson of Denison, TX, Ronny Thompson of Boynton Beach, FL, Danny Thompson of Sherman, TX, Mike Thompson of Sun Lakes, AZ, and Pam Thompson Sadeghi of McKinney, TX, her six grandchildren; Amanda, Michael, Eric, Chris, Erica and Crystal, her six great-grandchildren; Austin, Dillon, Amy, Justin, Allie, and Mary Claire, and her great-great-grandchild; Izaiah.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edward and her siblings; Charles Cummings, Harvey Cummings, Lucille Smallwood, and her half-siblings; Charlie, Clydas, Jack, and Arce.

Family Night will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel followed by graveside services at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home at 619 N. Travis Street, Sherman, Texas.

